    USS McCool Commissioning Week

    USS McCool Commissioning Week

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2024

    Photo by EJ Hersom   

    Defense.gov         

    Capt. Jeff Baker, commanding officer of the USS Richard M. McCool Jr. (LPD 29) stands with the uniform of Medal of Honor recipient Richard M. McCool Jr. presented to him by Capt. McCool’s granddaughter Shauna McCool at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Pensacola, Florida Sept. 7, 2024. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2024
    Date Posted: 09.07.2024 09:37
    Photo ID: 8628185
    VIRIN: 240907-D-DB155-1048
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
    USS McCool Commissioning Week
    USS McCool Commissioning Week

    #McCool #EJ Hersom #NAS Pensacola #NAVY

