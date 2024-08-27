USS McCool Commissioning Week

Capt. Jeff Baker, commanding officer of the USS Richard M. McCool Jr. (LPD 29) stands with the uniform of Medal of Honor recipient Richard M. McCool Jr. presented to him by Capt. McCool’s granddaughter Shauna McCool at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Pensacola, Florida Sept. 7, 2024. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)
