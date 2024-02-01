Pacific Partnership 2024-2 Holds a Sports Day at Dang Thuy Tram College

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

QHANG NGAI, Vietnam (Aug. 27, 2024) - Pacific Partnership 2024-2 (PP24-2) service members and civilian mariners assigned to the expeditionary fast-transport ship USNS City of Bismarck (T-EPF 9) play volleyball with the staff and students at the Dang Thuy Tram College in Quang Ngai, Vietnam, Aug. 27, 2024. The sports day included soccer games and volleyball games with service members deployed in support of PP24-2, crew members of the City of Bismarck and faculty members and students from the university. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gavin Arnoldhendershot)