    Pacific Partnership 2024-2 Holds a Sports Day at Dang Thuy Tram College [Image 10 of 12]

    Pacific Partnership 2024-2 Holds a Sports Day at Dang Thuy Tram College

    QUANG NGAI, VIETNAM

    08.27.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Gavin Arnoldhendershot 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    QUANG NGAI, Vietnam (Aug. 27, 2024) - Tommie Pope, from Portsmouth, Va., a civilian mariner assigned to the expeditionary fast-transport ship USNS City of Bismarck (T-EPF 9) in Quang Ngai for Pacific Partnership 2024-2 (PP24-2) hits the ball over the net during a sports day with staff and students at the Dang Thuy Tram College in Quang Ngai, Vietnam, Aug. 27, 2024. The sports day included soccer games and volleyball games with service members deployed in support of PP24-2, crew members of the City of Bismarck and faculty members and students from the university. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gavin Arnoldhendershot)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.07.2024 03:42
    Photo ID: 8627970
    VIRIN: 240827-N-RM312-1278
    Resolution: 3512x2509
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: QUANG NGAI, VN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Partnership 2024-2 Holds a Sports Day at Dang Thuy Tram College [Image 12 of 12], by SA Gavin Arnoldhendershot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pacific Partnership
    PP24-2
    PP2024-2
    Pacific Partnership 2024-2

