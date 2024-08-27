DM Recycling Center

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Arturo Rosales, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of work management, left, and Airman Wyatt Steel Dale Operations Manager stand at the ready to check in customer’s recycling material, Aug. 29, 2024, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona. Personnel at the recycling center guide customers to recycle material properly in order to maximize diversion of refuse from landfills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katelynn Kennedy)