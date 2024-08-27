DM Recycling Center

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen from 355th Civil Engineering Squadron, who operate the recycling center stand in front of bins, Aug. 29, 2024, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona. The recycling center is open from 0900 to 1200 on Tuesdays and Thursdays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katelynn Kennedy)