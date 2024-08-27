U.S. Airmen from 355th Civil Engineering Squadron, who operate the recycling center stand in front of bins, Aug. 29, 2024, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona. The recycling center is open from 0900 to 1200 on Tuesdays and Thursdays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katelynn Kennedy)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2024 15:06
|Photo ID:
|8627388
|VIRIN:
|240829-F-ZZ999-1205
|Resolution:
|5576x3136
|Size:
|4.39 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DM Recycling Center [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Katelynn Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.