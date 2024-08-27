Drive smart this winter: USAG Rheinland-Pfalz highlights new German tire regulations to keep residents safe, ticket-free

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

If you are currently residing in Germany, you may be interested in understanding the legal requirements regarding winter tires. It is vital to be aware of the specific markings that indicate compliance with these regulations. All new winter tires must feature the Alpine Symbol, which is represented by a three-peak mountain with a snowflake at its center. To ensure safe driving in Germany, the Safety Office and ADAC recommend maintaining a tire tread depth of at least 1.6 millimeters, with 4 millimeters being ideal. A simple way to check tread depth is to use a two-euro coin: if the silver edge is visible when inserted into the tread, it’s time for a replacement.