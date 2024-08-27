Drive smart this winter: USAG Rheinland-Pfalz highlights new German tire regulations to keep residents safe, ticket-free

Photo By Linda Lambiotte | If you are currently residing in Germany, you may be interested in understanding the...... read more read more Photo By Linda Lambiotte | If you are currently residing in Germany, you may be interested in understanding the legal requirements regarding winter tires. It is vital to be aware of the specific markings that indicate compliance with these regulations. All new winter tires must feature the Alpine Symbol, which is represented by a three-peak mountain with a snowflake at its center. To ensure safe driving in Germany, the Safety Office and ADAC recommend maintaining a tire tread depth of at least 1.6 millimeters, with 4 millimeters being ideal. A simple way to check tread depth is to use a two-euro coin: if the silver edge is visible when inserted into the tread, it’s time for a replacement. see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – As we transition into the Fall and Winter seasons, it is essential to prioritize the safety of yourself and your loved ones. This is particularly important for those living abroad, where travel is a popular activity, and road conditions can become hazardous. One key aspect to consider is safe driving, especially during inclement weather.



If you are currently residing in Germany, you may be interested in understanding the legal requirements regarding winter tires. It is vital to be aware of the specific markings that indicate compliance with these regulations. In November 2010, the Bundestag, Germany's federal parliament, enacted legislation mandating the use of winter tires, which was subsequently updated in 2015 to require their use specifically in icy conditions.



“A lot of times, people PCSing from the United States have all-seasons tires on their vehicle, thinking they’re good to go,” said Terry Dunlap, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Emergency Service deputy director. “But they’re not: Just because it says ‘all season,’ it doesn’t mean it’s going to be good in snowy conditions.”



All new winter tires must feature the Alpine Symbol, which is represented by a three-peak mountain with a snowflake at its center. All-season tires or winter tires labeled with M+S (and no alpine symbol) that were manufactured before 2018, will no longer be acceptable after Sept. 30.



“According to German law, it’s essential to check the tires,” Dunlap explained. “They must feature a triangle and a snowflake symbol, as well as the ‘M + S’ designation for all-season tires. Once you confirm these requirements, you’re good to go.”



It is important to note that this regulation applies to all types of vehicles, including motorcycles, trucks, and buses, regardless of whether they are privately owned or rented. Therefore, it is imperative that all vehicles are equipped with appropriate winter tires when driving in snowy or icy conditions to ensure safety on the roads.



The Bundestag's legislation does not specify exact dates for winter tire usage, as noted by ADAC, Germany’s automobile club. However, many German drivers follow the guideline "von O bis O" ("from O to O"), suggesting that winter tires should be installed in October and removed after Easter.



To ensure safe driving in Germany, the Safety Office and ADAC recommend maintaining a tire tread depth of at least 1.6 millimeters, with 4 millimeters being ideal. A simple way to check tread depth is to use a two-euro coin: if the silver edge is visible when inserted into the tread, it’s time for a replacement.



For information on tire regulations in other countries, please refer to the Army Europe Drivers Handbook and Examination at the following link: https://home.army.mil/bavaria/application/files/3315/3926/0978/Drivers_Handbook.pdf.



