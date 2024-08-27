SOUTHCOM hosts Central American partners for cyber subject matter expert exchange

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Air Force Maj. Gen. Julian C. Cheater, the Director of Strategy, Policy and Plans for U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), delivers closing remarks during a Central America cyber resiliency subject matter expert exchange. The SOUTHCOM-hosted event included Department of Defense cyber experts who joined counterparts from Belize, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Panama Sept. 3-5 to deepen regional understanding of initiatives required to enhance cyber resilience. The exchange is the latest example of the U.S. commitment to advance cooperation to combat significant cyber threats in Latin America and the Caribbean.