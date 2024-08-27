Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOUTHCOM hosts Central American partners for cyber subject matter expert exchange [Image 2 of 5]

    SOUTHCOM hosts Central American partners for cyber subject matter expert exchange

    DORAL, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2024

    Photo by William Beach 

    U.S. Southern Command

    Air Force Maj. Gen. Julian C. Cheater, the Director of Strategy, Policy and Plans for U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), delivers closing remarks during a Central America cyber resiliency subject matter expert exchange. The SOUTHCOM-hosted event included Department of Defense cyber experts who joined counterparts from Belize, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Panama Sept. 3-5 to deepen regional understanding of initiatives required to enhance cyber resilience. The exchange is the latest example of the U.S. commitment to advance cooperation to combat significant cyber threats in Latin America and the Caribbean.

    Date Taken: 09.05.2024
    Date Posted: 09.06.2024 08:51
    Photo ID: 8626539
    VIRIN: 240905-A-GW628-7479
    Resolution: 3633x2422
    Size: 875.39 KB
    Location: DORAL, FLORIDA, US
    cyber
    U.S. Southern Command
    SOUTHCOM
    U.S. Cyber Command
    Central America
    CYBERCOM

