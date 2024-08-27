Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Faces of Iwakuni: Jennifer Ayers [Image 11 of 11]

    Faces of Iwakuni: Jennifer Ayers

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    09.04.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Phuchung Nguyen 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Jennifer Ayers, the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni aquatics director and a South Carolina native, watches as swim instructors perform drills during an instructor training in the Marine Corps Community Services’ indoor pool on Sept. 4, 2024. Ayers and the MCAS Iwakuni aquatics team provide swim clinics and master classes, and train instructors with the goal to improve service members’ survival skills and increase their water confidence. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Phuchung Nguyen)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2024
    Date Posted: 09.06.2024 01:17
    Japan
    MCAS Iwakuni
    Aquatics
    Water Survival
    Swim
    training

