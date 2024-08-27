Faces of Iwakuni: Jennifer Ayers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Jennifer Ayers, the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni aquatics director and a South Carolina native, watches as swim instructors perform drills during an instructor training in the Marine Corps Community Services’ indoor pool on Sept. 4, 2024. Ayers and the MCAS Iwakuni aquatics team provide swim clinics and master classes, and train instructors with the goal to improve service members’ survival skills and increase their water confidence. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Phuchung Nguyen)