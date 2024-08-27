Col. Christine Houser, left, commander of Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, stands at the podium after finishing second in the Women's Masters Division during the 2024 Armed Forces Triathlon Championship at Naval Base Ventura County, Calif. Also pictured are first place finisher, Air Force Maj. Esther Willett, center; and third place finisher Army Maj. Christyn Gaa.
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2024 17:28
|Photo ID:
|8625710
|VIRIN:
|240905-A-CO967-1006
|Resolution:
|1080x754
|Size:
|113.94 KB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Hometown:
|GARDEN CITY, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Former basketball player, Marine, finds new passion in triathlon [Image 4 of 4], by Joe Lacdan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Former basketball player, Marine, finds new passion in triathlon
No keywords found.