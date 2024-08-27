Former basketball player, Marine, finds new passion in triathlon

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Christine Houser, left, commander of Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, stands at the podium after finishing second in the Women's Masters Division during the 2024 Armed Forces Triathlon Championship at Naval Base Ventura County, Calif. Also pictured are first place finisher, Air Force Maj. Esther Willett, center; and third place finisher Army Maj. Christyn Gaa.