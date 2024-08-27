Former basketball player, Marine, finds new passion in triathlon

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Christine Houser, Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton commander, stops for a water break during the 10K run, the final event of the 2024 Armed Forces Triathlon Championship on June 29. Houser finished second in the women's Master's Division, with a time of 2:24:49. During the 2023 Armed Forces Triathlon Championships Houser finished first in her age group and competed at the 2023 Conseil International du Sport Militaire (CISM) Military World Games in France.



(U.S. Army photo by Army Master Sgt. Sharilyn Wells)