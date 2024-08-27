Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Former basketball player, Marine, finds new passion in triathlon

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2024

    Col. Christine Houser, Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton commander, stops for a water break during the 10K run, the final event of the 2024 Armed Forces Triathlon Championship on June 29. Houser finished second in the women's Master's Division, with a time of 2:24:49. During the 2023 Armed Forces Triathlon Championships Houser finished first in her age group and competed at the 2023 Conseil International du Sport Militaire (CISM) Military World Games in France.

    (U.S. Army photo by Army Master Sgt. Sharilyn Wells)

    Date Taken: 06.29.2024
    Date Posted: 09.05.2024 17:28
    VIRIN: 240905-A-CO967-1005
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: GARDEN CITY, NEW YORK, US
