    SERE Water Survival course [Image 6 of 6]

    SERE Water Survival course

    FAIRCHILD AFB, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. David Phaff 

    336th Training Support Squadron

    U.S. Air Force Survival, Evasion, Resistance, Escape specialist with the 22nd Training Squadron’s water survival flight provides an instructional briefing prior to a pool scenario at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Sept. 3, 2024. The training consists of ejection and non-ejection water survival courses, which train aircrew members of all different aircraft. This training includes lessons such as techniques in signaling rescue aircraft, hazardous aquatic life, food, and water procurement, medical aspects of water survival, and life raft procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant David Phaff)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2024
