SERE Water Survival course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Survival, Evasion, Resistance, Escape specialist with the 22nd Training Squadron’s water survival flight provides an instructional briefing prior to a pool scenario at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Sept. 3, 2024. The training consists of ejection and non-ejection water survival courses, which train aircrew members of all different aircraft. This training includes lessons such as techniques in signaling rescue aircraft, hazardous aquatic life, food, and water procurement, medical aspects of water survival, and life raft procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant David Phaff)