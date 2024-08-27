SERE Water Survival course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen perform liferaft training at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Sept. 3, 2024. .Water survival training is required for aircrew tri-annually to maintain proficiency on skill sets such as canopy disentanglement, parachute drop and drag, and life raft boarding. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant David Phaff)