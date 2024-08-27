SERE Water Survival course

U.S. Air Force Airmen perform liferaft training at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Sept. 3, 2024. .Water survival training is required for aircrew tri-annually to maintain proficiency on skill sets such as canopy disentanglement, parachute drop and drag, and life raft boarding. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant David Phaff)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2024 12:40
|Photo ID:
|8625254
|VIRIN:
|240903-F-XO693-1119
|Resolution:
|3400x2265
|Size:
|1004.65 KB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AFB, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
