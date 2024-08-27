Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SERE Water Survival course [Image 5 of 6]

    SERE Water Survival course

    FAIRCHILD AFB, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. David Phaff 

    336th Training Support Squadron

    U.S. Air Force Airmen perform liferaft training at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Sept. 3, 2024. .Water survival training is required for aircrew tri-annually to maintain proficiency on skill sets such as canopy disentanglement, parachute drop and drag, and life raft boarding. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant David Phaff)

    This work, SERE Water Survival course [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt David Phaff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SERE
    Water Survival
    Fairchild

