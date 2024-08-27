Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The NJARNG Recruiting and Retention Battalion are here on the Fort Dix Range Complex on Range 20. They are completing their M4 Zero and Grounding exercise. This NGARNG Unit comes from Sea Girt, NJ. This training exercise combines multiple types of training using targets, unprompted reloading, and firing position transitions during training. (Images provided by the (TSC) Training Support Center / Kevin McDevitt)