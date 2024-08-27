Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – NJARNG REC & RET Battalion – RG 20 – M4 Zero and Grounding – 5 Sept 2024 [Image 7 of 8]

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – NJARNG REC &amp; RET Battalion – RG 20 – M4 Zero and Grounding – 5 Sept 2024

    FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2024

    Photo by Kevin C Mcdevitt 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    The NJARNG Recruiting and Retention Battalion are here on the Fort Dix Range Complex on Range 20. They are completing their M4 Zero and Grounding exercise. This NGARNG Unit comes from Sea Girt, NJ. This training exercise combines multiple types of training using targets, unprompted reloading, and firing position transitions during training. (Images provided by the (TSC) Training Support Center / Kevin McDevitt)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2024
    Date Posted: 09.05.2024 12:44
    Photo ID: 8625252
    VIRIN: 240905-O-BC272-7248
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 18.94 MB
    Location: FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – NJARNG REC & RET Battalion – RG 20 – M4 Zero and Grounding – 5 Sept 2024 [Image 8 of 8], by Kevin C Mcdevitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

