Golf Company Moto Run

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

New Marines with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in the motivational run on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Sep. 5, 2024. The motivational run takes place on Family Day, the day before graduation, and serves as a first time for visiting families to see their new Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ava Alegria)