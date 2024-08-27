Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Golf Company Moto Run [Image 2 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Golf Company Moto Run

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Ava Alegria 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    New Marines with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in the motivational run on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Sep. 5, 2024. The motivational run takes place on Family Day, the day before graduation, and serves as a first time for visiting families to see their new Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ava Alegria)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2024
    Date Posted: 09.05.2024 11:14
    Photo ID: 8625072
    VIRIN: 240905-M-WD009-1137
    Resolution: 5464x8192
    Size: 2.63 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Golf Company Moto Run [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Ava Alegria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Golf Company Moto Run
    Golf Company Moto Run
    Golf Company Moto Run
    Golf Company Moto Run
    Golf Company Moto Run
    Golf Company Moto Run
    Golf Company Moto Run

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    family
    drill instructor
    mascot
    ERR
    MCRDPI
    Opha Mae II

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download