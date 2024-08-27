Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Amphibious Assault

    Marine Amphibious Assault

    BANONGAN, INDONESIA

    09.05.2024

    Photo by Spc. Evangelos Wilson 

    25th Infantry Division   

    A U.S. Marine with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, runs to a fighting position in an amphibious assault exercise as part of Super Garuda Shield 2024 near Banongan, Indonesia, Sept. 5, 2024. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. Super Garuda Shield 2024 is the third consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, focused on commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Evangelos Wilson)

    This work, Marine Amphibious Assault [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Evangelos Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

