Marine Amphibious Assault

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, push forward in an amphibious assault exercise as part of Super Garuda Shield 2024 near Banongan, Indonesia, Sept. 5, 2024. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. Super Garuda Shield 2024 is the third consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, focused on commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S.Army photo by Spc. Evangelos Wilson)