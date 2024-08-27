NAVSUP BSC | All-Hands Meeting

240904-N-PX557-1146
MECHANICSBURG, Pa.
(September, 4, 2024)
Capt. Juan Carlos “JC” Uribe, commanding officer, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC), delivers remarks to the workforce during an all-hands meeting onboard Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg, September 4. NAVSUP BSC provides the Navy with information systems support through the design, development, and maintenance of systems in the functional areas of logistics, supply chain management, transportation, finance, and accounting and is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP.
U.S. Navy photo by James E. Foehl (Released)
