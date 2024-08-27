Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP BSC | All-Hands Meeting [Image 1 of 2]

    NAVSUP BSC | All-Hands Meeting

    MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2024

    Photo by James Foehl 

    NAVSUP Business Systems Center

    240904-N-PX557-1124

    MECHANICSBURG, Pa.

    (September, 4, 2024)

    Capt. Juan Carlos “JC” Uribe, commanding officer, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC), delivers remarks to the workforce during an all-hands meeting onboard Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg, September 4. NAVSUP BSC provides the Navy with information systems support through the design, development, and maintenance of systems in the functional areas of logistics, supply chain management, transportation, finance, and accounting and is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP.

    U.S. Navy photo by James E. Foehl (Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSUP BSC | All-Hands Meeting [Image 2 of 2], by James Foehl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

