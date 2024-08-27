Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    22NCR det. Europe Group Photo [Image 2 of 2]

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, SPAIN

    09.04.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Sean P Rinner 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1

    Sailors assigned to 22 Naval Construction Regiment (NCR) detachment Europe, pose for a group photo with 22NCR Commodore, Capt. Allen Willey, in Rota, Spain. Homeported in Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport, Miss., with a detachment in Camp Mitchell, Naval Station Rota, Spain, 22 NCR maintains operational command and control over Naval Construction Forces in the Europe-Africa and Middle East area of operations.

    Date Taken: 09.04.2024
    Date Posted: 09.05.2024 05:56
    Photo ID: 8624765
    VIRIN: 240904-N-RH019-1004
    Resolution: 4640x3093
    Size: 4.04 MB
    Location: NAVAL STATION ROTA, ES
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 22NCR det. Europe Group Photo [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Sean P Rinner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Spain
    Rota
    22NCR

