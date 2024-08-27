22NCR det. Europe Group Photo

Sailors assigned to 22 Naval Construction Regiment (NCR) detachment Europe, pose for a group photo with 22NCR Commodore, Capt. Allen Willey, in Rota, Spain. Homeported in Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport, Miss., with a detachment in Camp Mitchell, Naval Station Rota, Spain, 22 NCR maintains operational command and control over Naval Construction Forces in the Europe-Africa and Middle East area of operations.
