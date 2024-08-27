Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    65th Air Base Group Welcomes New Commander [Image 7 of 7]

    65th Air Base Group Welcomes New Commander

    LAJES FIELD, REGIãO AUTóNOMA DOS AçORES, PORTUGAL

    07.11.2024

    Photo by Cristina Oliveira 

    65th Air Base Group

    On July 12, 2024, Lajes Field hosted a distinguished Change of Command ceremony, marking a new chapter for the 65th Air Base Group. Col. Christopher Boyd, surrounded by family, friends, and coworkers, relinquished command to Brig. Gen. Adrienne Williams, 86th Airlift Wing Commander. The guideon was then passed to our new commander, Col. Carina Harrison. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cristina Oliveira) 

    Date Taken: 07.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.05.2024 05:09
    Photo ID: 8624739
    VIRIN: 240712-O-IR506-7249
    Resolution: 1920x1282
    Size: 673.65 KB
    Location: LAJES FIELD, REGIãO AUTóNOMA DOS AçORES, PT
    leadership
    Colonel
    commander
    change of command
    new commander
    65th Air Base Group

