65th Air Base Group Welcomes New Commander

On July 12, 2024, Lajes Field hosted a distinguished Change of Command ceremony, marking a new chapter for the 65th Air Base Group. Col. Christopher Boyd, surrounded by family, friends, and coworkers, relinquished command to Brig. Gen. Adrienne Williams, 86th Airlift Wing Commander. The guideon was then passed to our new commander, Col. Carina Harrison. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cristina Oliveira)
|07.11.2024
|09.05.2024 05:09
|8624734
|240712-O-IR506-9251
|1920x1282
|896.62 KB
|LAJES FIELD, REGIãO AUTóNOMA DOS AçORES, PT
|2
|0
