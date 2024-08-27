SY 24 | ROK-US Marines participate in interview during simulated amphibious assault

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Republic of Korea Marine Corps Lt. Col. Cho Hyun-Chul, battalion commander of the Korean landing forces, and U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Gabriel Tiggs, executive officer of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, participate in an interview with media during a simulated amphibious assault as part of exercise Ssang Yong 24 at Doksuk-ri Beach, South Korea, Sept. 2, 2024. ROK and U.S. joint forces participated in the simulated amphibious assault alongside air assault demonstrated showcasing each nation's capabilities while strengthening interoperability. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alora J. Finigan)