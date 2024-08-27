Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SY 24 | ROK-US Marines participate in interview during simulated amphibious assault [Image 2 of 5]

    SY 24 | ROK-US Marines participate in interview during simulated amphibious assault

    DOKSUK-RI BEACH, SOUTH KOREA

    09.02.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Alora Finigan 

    III MEF Information Group     

    Republic of Korea Marine Corps Lt. Col. Cho Hyun-Chul, battalion commander of the Korean landing forces, and U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Gabriel Tiggs, executive officer of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, participate in an interview with media during a simulated amphibious assault as part of exercise Ssang Yong 24 at Doksuk-ri Beach, South Korea, Sept. 2, 2024. ROK and U.S. joint forces participated in the simulated amphibious assault alongside air assault demonstrated showcasing each nation's capabilities while strengthening interoperability. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alora J. Finigan)

    Date Taken: 09.02.2024
    Date Posted: 09.05.2024 03:54
    Photo ID: 8624644
    VIRIN: 240902-M-MI274-1947
    Resolution: 7270x4849
    Size: 13.24 MB
    Location: DOKSUK-RI BEACH, KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    Partnership
    Readiness
    ssang yong
    StrongerTogether
    AlliesAndPartners

