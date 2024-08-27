III MEF Marines conduct an Emergency Vehicle Operations Course

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.29.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Manuel Alvarado 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Joel Ramirez, an emergency vehicle operations course instructor, with 3d Marine Division gives a safety brief during an Emergency Vehicle Operations Course on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 29, 2024. The EVOC is part of the new Roadmaster initiative that emphasizes the need for safe vehicle operations and equips Marines with the skills that are vital for preserving lives and mission readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Manuel Alvarado)

    Okinawa
    Marines
    III MEF
    Emergency Vehicle
    Roadmaster

