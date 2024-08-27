III MEF Marines conduct an Emergency Vehicle Operations Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Joel Ramirez, an emergency vehicle operations course instructor, with 3d Marine Division briefs Marines on the scheme of maneuver for an obstacle course during an Emergency Vehicle Operations Course on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 29, 2024. The EVOC is part of the new Roadmaster initiative that emphasizes the need for safe vehicle operations and equips Marines with the skills that are vital for preserving lives and mission readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Manuel Alvarado)