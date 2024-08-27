Republic of Korea Army Lt. Gen. Lim Ki-hoon Visits CFAS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Republic of Korea Army Lt. Gen. Lim Ki-hoon, the President of the Korean National Defense University, speaks with Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), during a command brief at CFAS Sept. 4, 2024. Lim visited to learn about CFAS’s goals and capabilities in Sasebo, Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Raquell Williams)