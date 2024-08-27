Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Republic of Korea Army Lt. Gen. Lim Ki-hoon Visits CFAS [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Republic of Korea Army Lt. Gen. Lim Ki-hoon Visits CFAS

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    09.04.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Raquell Williams 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Republic of Korea Army Lt. Gen. Lim Ki-hoon, the President of the Korean National Defense University, speaks with Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), during a command brief at CFAS Sept. 4, 2024. Lim visited to learn about CFAS’s goals and capabilities in Sasebo, Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Raquell Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2024
    Date Posted: 09.05.2024 01:28
    Photo ID: 8624531
    VIRIN: 240904-N-VD231-1010
    Resolution: 5446x3631
    Size: 9.8 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Republic of Korea Army Lt. Gen. Lim Ki-hoon Visits CFAS [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Raquell Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Republic of Korea Army Lt. Gen. Lim Ki-hoon Visits CFAS
    Republic of Korea Army Lt. Gen. Lim Ki-hoon Visits CFAS
    Republic of Korea Army Lt. Gen. Lim Ki-hoon Visits CFAS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Forged by the Sea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download