Republic of Korea Army Lt. Gen. Lim Ki-hoon Visits CFAS

Aki Nichols, the public affairs officer assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), gives a command brief to Capt. Michael Fontaine, CFAS, and Republic of Korea Army Lt. Gen. Lim Ki-hoon, the President of the Korean National Defense University, Lt. Col. Sohn Hanbyeol, and Col. Lee Byungchang at CFAS Sept. 4, 2024. Lim visited to learn about CFAS’s goals and capabilities in Sasebo, Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Raquell Williams)