    Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee visits Naval Submarine Training Center Pacific Detachment Guam [Image 3 of 4]

    Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee visits Naval Submarine Training Center Pacific Detachment Guam

    NAVAL BASE GUAM, GUAM

    09.01.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Wolpert 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    U.S. NAVAL BASE GUAM (Sept. 1, 2024) – Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, front right, and distinguished visitors, including Rear. Adm. Rick Seif, commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, center, receive a tour of a submarine trainer during a visit to Naval Submarine Training Center Pacific Detachment Guam, Sept. 1. Reed and his staff visited Guam to engage with Sailors and Navy leadership aiming to deepen their understanding of Guam and operations in the Indo-Pacific. Portions of this photo have been altered due to security policies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin Wolpert)

    Date Taken: 09.01.2024
    Date Posted: 09.04.2024 23:20
    Photo ID: 8624478
    VIRIN: 240901-N-VC599-1004
    Resolution: 7962x5158
    Size: 5.76 MB
    Location: NAVAL BASE GUAM, GU
    This work, Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee visits Naval Submarine Training Center Pacific Detachment Guam [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Justin Wolpert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    submarine squadron 15
    NSTCP
    css15
    Naval Submarine Training Center Pacific Detachment Guam

