Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee visits Naval Submarine Training Center Pacific Detachment Guam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. NAVAL BASE GUAM (Sept. 1, 2024) – Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, looks through a periscope module during a visit to Naval Submarine Training Center Pacific Detachment Guam, Sept. 1. Reed and his staff visited Guam to engage with Sailors and Navy leadership aiming to deepen their understanding of Guam and operations in the Indo-Pacific. Portions of this photo have been altered due to security policies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin Wolpert)