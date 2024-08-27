UNITAS LXV Fast Boat and Helicopter Interdiction Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

VALPARAISO, Chile (September 4, 2024) A visit, board, search and seizure training team member lowers from a Mexican navy ANX-2157 Panther helicopter onto a Chilean navy fast boat during an interdiction training evolution assisted by U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Security Response Team East and U.S. Coast Guard Tactical Law Enforcement Team San Diego as part of Chilean navy-hosted UNITAS LXV (65) on September 4, 2024. UNITAS is the longest-running multinational maritime exercise in the world, focused on enhanced interoperability in maritime and amphibious operations in order to build on existing regional partnerships and to create new relationships that will promote peace, stability, and prosperity. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet is the maritime component of U.S. Southern Command and the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South America maritime forces leading to improved unity, security and stability. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mitch Meppelink)