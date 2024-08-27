Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITAS LXV Fast Boat and Helicopter Interdiction Training [Image 3 of 5]

    UNITAS LXV Fast Boat and Helicopter Interdiction Training

    VALPARAíSO, VALPARAíSO, CHILE

    09.04.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Mitchell Meppelink 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    VALPARAISO, Chile (September 4, 2024) Trainers from U.S. Coast Guard Tactical Law Enforcement Team San Diego demonstrate detainment tactics during a fast boat interdiction training evolution as part of Chilean navy-hosted exercise UNITAS LXV (65) on September 4, 2024. UNITAS is the longest-running multinational maritime exercise in the world, focused on enhanced interoperability in maritime and amphibious operations in order to build on existing regional partnerships and to create new relationships that will promote peace, stability, and prosperity. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet is the maritime component of U.S. Southern Command and the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South America maritime forces leading to improved unity, security and stability. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mitch Meppelink)

    This work, UNITAS LXV Fast Boat and Helicopter Interdiction Training [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Mitchell Meppelink, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

