Army Reserve Best Squad Competition 2024 Helocast

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army Reserve Best Squad competitors brace themselves as they jump into the ocean during a helocast exercise with the assiatance of the U.S. Coast Guard at Atlantic City, New Jersey, Sept. 4, 2024. More than 70 Soldiers from around the nation compete in the 2024 BSC, an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of "Best Warrior" and "Best Squad" among their peers. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Nathaniel Delgado)