    Army Reserve Best Squad Competition 2024 Helocast [Image 2 of 6]

    Army Reserve Best Squad Competition 2024 Helocast

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2024

    Photo by Spc. Nathaniel Delgado 

    A CH-47F Chinook hovers over the water in preparation for a helocast exercise as part of the 2024 U.S. Army Best Squad Competition with the assitance of the U.S. Coast Guard, at Atlantic City, New Jersey Sept. 4, 2024. More than 70 Soldiers from around the nation compete in the 2024 BSC, an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of "Best Warrior" and "Best Squad" among their peers. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Nathaniel Delgado)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2024
    Date Posted: 09.04.2024 21:17
    Photo ID: 8624253
    VIRIN: 240904-A-VK575-1231
    Resolution: 4288x2859
    Size: 659.46 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
    This work, Army Reserve Best Squad Competition 2024 Helocast [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Nathaniel Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Helocast
    CH-47F Chinook
    Coast Guard
    24ARBSC

