Army Reserve Best Squad Competition 2024 Helocast

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A CH-47F Chinook hovers over the water in preparation for a helocast exercise as part of the 2024 U.S. Army Best Squad Competition with the assitance of the U.S. Coast Guard, at Atlantic City, New Jersey Sept. 4, 2024. More than 70 Soldiers from around the nation compete in the 2024 BSC, an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of "Best Warrior" and "Best Squad" among their peers. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Nathaniel Delgado)