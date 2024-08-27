SY 24 | Amphibious Assault Rehearsal

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Republic of Korea and U.S. Navy amphibious vehicles and aerial forces conduct beach assault rehearsals off the coast of Pohang, South Korea, Sept. 1, 2024, during exercise Ssang Yong 24. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Miles)