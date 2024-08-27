Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SY 24 | Amphibious Assault Rehearsal [Image 2 of 4]

    SY 24 | Amphibious Assault Rehearsal

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.01.2024

    Photo by Seaman Tyler Miles 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    U.S. Navy Chief Machinist Mate Mikel Loiez, assigned to Assault Craft Unit 5, and a native of Riverside, California, pilots Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC) 76 towards the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) during exercise Ssang Yong 24, Sept. 1, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Miles)

    Date Taken: 09.01.2024
    Date Posted: 09.04.2024 18:53
    Photo ID: 8624161
    VIRIN: 240901-N-MH008-1167
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: KR
    Hometown: RIVERSIDE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    This work, SY 24 | Amphibious Assault Rehearsal [Image 4 of 4], by SN Tyler Miles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

