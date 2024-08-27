SY 24 | Amphibious Assault Rehearsal

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Chief Machinist Mate Mikel Loiez, assigned to Assault Craft Unit 5, and a native of Riverside, California, pilots Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC) 76 towards the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) during exercise Ssang Yong 24, Sept. 1, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Miles)