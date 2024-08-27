U.S. Navy Chief Machinist Mate Mikel Loiez, assigned to Assault Craft Unit 5, and a native of Riverside, California, pilots Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC) 76 towards the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) during exercise Ssang Yong 24, Sept. 1, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Miles)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2024 18:53
|Photo ID:
|8624161
|VIRIN:
|240901-N-MH008-1167
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Hometown:
|RIVERSIDE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SY 24 | Amphibious Assault Rehearsal [Image 4 of 4], by SN Tyler Miles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.