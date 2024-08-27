Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Buchanan helps local communities through the Feds Feed Families Program [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fort Buchanan helps local communities through the Feds Feed Families Program

    PUERTO RICO

    09.03.2024

    Photo by David Hernandez 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan

    Personnel from the Fort Buchanan commissary continued providing support to the Feds Feed Families Program on Sept. 4, a testament to the installation's commitment to serving the local community and supporting those in need across Puerto Rico.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2024
    Date Posted: 09.04.2024 17:00
    Photo ID: 8623923
    VIRIN: 240904-A-cc868-1002
    Resolution: 4032x2268
    Size: 2.42 MB
    Location: PR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Buchanan helps local communities through the Feds Feed Families Program [Image 3 of 3], by David Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Buchanan helps local communities through the Feds Feed Families Program
    Fort Buchanan helps local communities through the Feds Feed Families Program
    Fort Buchanan helps local communities through the Feds Feed Families Program

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Buchanan helps local communities through the Feds Feed Families Program

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    fort buchanan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download