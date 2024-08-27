Fort Buchanan helps local communities through the Feds Feed Families Program

Photo By David Hernandez | Personnel from the Fort Buchanan commissary continued providing support to the Feds...... read more read more Photo By David Hernandez | Personnel from the Fort Buchanan commissary continued providing support to the Feds Feed Families Program on Sept. 4, a testament to the installation's commitment to serving the local community and supporting those in need across Puerto Rico. see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO–Personnel from the Fort Buchanan commissary continued providing support to the Feds Feed Families Program on Sept. 4, a testament to the installation's commitment to serving the local community and supporting those in need across Puerto Rico.



The Feds Feed Families is an annual government-wide campaign that encourages employees from all federal departments and agencies to donate in-kind contributions—food, services, and time—to food banks and pantries.



"It's a great program. All the donations that we receive here will stay in Puerto Rico within our community," said Valerie Cardona, customer service ambassador and store associate at the Fort Buchanan commissary.



Cardona went on to encourage the members of the federal workforce on the island to participate in the program. According to the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey, there are 25,397 Federal Government Workers in Puerto Rico.



"This is your own community. Let's help each other. Because today it could be you, today it's that person, tomorrow it could be me. So, it's always good to provide. And if it's within our power, let's do it," added Cardona.



Patrons can donate directly at the commissary by personally selecting non-perishable food items or by making a donation online at the Click2Go Program located in Home—Defense Commissary Agency (commissaries.com). Once donations are received, the Fort Buchanan Religious Service Office team picks up the food and distributes it to people in need around Puerto Rico. The program helps veterans, retirees, service members, and civilians in need.



“At one point I found myself delivering one of the donations to a church in Hato Rey. That day we delivered about 80 bags of groceries. I still get teary eyed talking about it. It helps so many people. You might think that a single box of pasta doesn't help. That feeds a whole family,” said Cardona.



Through the Feds Feed Families program, federal employees in Puerto Rico have donated thousands of pounds of food to local communities.



For more information about how Fort Buchanan implements the program people can call 787-707-2078.



With an annual investment in the local economy of more than $500 million, Fort Buchanan serves a diverse military community of approximately 15,000 active-duty Reserve, National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve personnel. Fort Buchanan's mission is to serve as a readiness enabler platform to facilitate the deployment of military personnel anywhere, anytime.