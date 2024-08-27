Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MEDCoE hosts 2nd annual Army Medical Warfighting Forum [Image 2 of 2]

    MEDCoE hosts 2nd annual Army Medical Warfighting Forum

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2024

    Photo by Jose Rodriguez 

    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

    Attendees at the 2nd annual Medical Warfighting Forum listened to the first panel of the day. Nearly 350 attended day one of the forum both on line and in person.
    Photo by Jose E. Rodriguez.

    Date Taken: 09.04.2024
    Date Posted: 09.04.2024 16:29
    Photo ID: 8623886
    VIRIN: 240904-A-WK488-1018
    Resolution: 640x427
    Size: 124.16 KB
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
    This work, MEDCoE hosts 2nd annual Army Medical Warfighting Forum [Image 2 of 2], by Jose Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

