Brig. Gen. Clinton K. Murray speaks duirng the Senior Leader Update panel in the 2nd annual Medical Warfighting Forum on Sept. 4, 2024. Other panel guests are Maj. Gen. Anthony L. McQueen, Maj. Gen. Paula C. Lodi and Rear Adm. Robert J. Hawkins.
Photo by Jose E. Rodriguez.
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2024 16:29
|Photo ID:
|8623884
|VIRIN:
|240904-A-WK488-1008
|Resolution:
|800x533
|Size:
|98.02 KB
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MEDCoE hosts 2nd annual Army Medical Warfighting Forum [Image 2 of 2], by Jose Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MEDCoE hosts 2nd annual Army Medical Warfighting Forum
No keywords found.