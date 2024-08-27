D.C. National Guard Commanding General receives familiarization flight in an F-16D

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, Commanding General, D.C. National Guard, poses with his pilot U.S. Air Force Col. Jerome Wonnum before his first familiarization flight in a 113th Wing, D.C. Air National Guard F-16D Fighting Falcon on Joint Base Andrews, Sep. 4, 2024. Upon return, General Andonie remarked of how exciting the flight was and he was proud of the Capital Guardians who fuel, fix and fly the aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Craig Clapper)