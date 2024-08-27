Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D.C. National Guard Commanding General receives familiarization flight in an F-16D [Image 8 of 11]

    D.C. National Guard Commanding General receives familiarization flight in an F-16D

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Craig Clapper 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, Commanding General, D.C. National Guard, walks to the aircraft alongside his pilot U.S. Air Force Col. Jerome Wonnum in anticipation of his first familiarization flight in a 113th Wing, D.C. Air National Guard F-16D Fighting Falcon on Joint Base Andrews, Sep. 4, 2024. Upon return, General Andonie remarked of how exciting the flight was and he was proud of the Capital Guardians who fuel, fix and fly the aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Craig Clapper)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2024
    Date Posted: 09.04.2024 15:19
    Photo ID: 8623740
    VIRIN: 240904-Z-XI167-1008
    Resolution: 5175x3322
    Size: 3.04 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
    This work, D.C. National Guard Commanding General receives familiarization flight in an F-16D [Image 11 of 11], by SMSgt Craig Clapper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-16
    Commanding General
    113th Wing
    familiarization flight
    D.C. National Guard

