U.S. Public Health Service Rear Adm. Brandon Taylor, director of the Defense Health Agency Public Health, gives a plenary presentation at the 2024 Defense Health Information Technology Symposium in Dallas, Texas, Aug. 21.
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2024 14:03
|Photo ID:
|8623538
|VIRIN:
|240821-O-VO263-8215
|Resolution:
|3276x3393
|Size:
|5.63 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DHITS 2024 [Image 16 of 16], by Robbie Hammer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.