DHITS 2024

The 2024 Defense Health Information Technology Symposium kicked off in Dallas, Texas, Aug. 20, with Pat Flanders, chief information officer for the Defense Health Agency, discusses the Department of Defense’s efforts to modernize the health care system, enterprise intelligence and data solutions, the DHA’s Digital Front Door, and the future of IT.
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2024 14:04
|Photo ID:
|8623479
|VIRIN:
|240820-O-VO263-9583
|Resolution:
|2688x4423
|Size:
|7.25 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
