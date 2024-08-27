Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRDC Rolls Out ‘Digital Brain’ to Standardize Research Data for the Warfighter [Image 3 of 3]

    MRDC Rolls Out ‘Digital Brain’ to Standardize Research Data for the Warfighter

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Photo by Steven Galvan 

    Medical Research and Development Command

    Jimmy Bisenieks, left, System of Record Lead for Laboratory Information Management System at the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command’s Enterprise Information Technology Project Management Office, and Col. Elisa O’Hern, commander of the Institute of Surgical Research, commemorate the official launch date of LIMS at USAISR Aug. 8, 2024, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas. (Photo Credit: Steven Galvan, USAISR)

    MRDC Rolls Out &lsquo;Digital Brain&rsquo; to Standardize Research Data for the Warfighter

    Information Management

